IMPALA Launches New Program Of Activities Under EU Grant Scheme

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess)—The European Association of Independent Music Companies, IMPALA, is implementing a four-year work program co-funded by the European Union (EU).

Through this funding, IMPALA, which has over 6,000 members across 33 European markets, is being recognized as a European network representing a distinct and essential part of the music value chain, independent music production.

Helen Smith, IMPALA’s executive chair, commented via press release: “It is a credit to our members’ work that IMPALA is being recognized in this way, and we look forward to delivering the projects we’ve planned over the next four years as part of this grant. It will help us scale up our work and empower our members at a critical time for the sector, working across issues such as access to finance, streaming reform, industrial policy, sustainability, AI, EDI, as well as copyright and competition, to name a few”.

IMPALA chair Dario Draštata added: “The start of this four-year project is very timely, as we are also celebrating 25 years of IMPALA in 2025. As part of our EU network grant, we have many exciting projects coming up, from artist and label camps to climate clinics and our revamped awards. This is on top of our usual work being the voice of independent music companies in Europe, advocating for strong copyright, fair competition in the market and working to maximize commercial opportunities for our members”.

IMPALA president Francesca Trainini concluded: “This program provides key cultural networks with the opportunity to strengthen their network across Europe. One of our priorities is focusing on Central and Eastern Europe. It will also allow us to reinforce our strategic collaboration work with independent music businesses and organizations across the world through the WIN global network”.