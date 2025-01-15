Aaron Lewis Launches ‘American As It Gets” Tour With Full Band

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling country artist and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis launches his 2025 American As It Gets Tour this week. For the first time in several years, Lewis is bringing back his full band, The Stateliners, for the national roadshow.
Nearly fifty concert dates have been announced, with tour stops in Las Vegas, Nev.; Fort Worth, Tex.; Tampa, Fla.; Greensboro, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Nashville, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; Rochester, N.Y.; Atlantic City, N.J. and more.
“This week, we launch the American As It Gets Tour with my band, The Stateliners,” says Lewis. “It’s been five years since we’ve been out together, and we look forward to performing these shows.”
The tour’s title is a nod to a song on Lewis’ latest album, The Hill (The Valory Music Co.), which topped several charts upon its release in the spring of 2024.
The tour kicks off this Thursday, January 16, when Lewis and The Stateliners roll into the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Wash. Additional 2025 live concert dates will be announced in the coming months. Visit aaronlewismusic.com for regular tour updates.
2025 Aaron Lewis American As It Gets Tour Dates:
Jan 16 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
Jan 17 – Auburn, WA – Muckleshoot Casino
Jan 18 – Grand Ronde, OR – Spirit Mountain Casino
Jan 24 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley
Jan 25 – Reno, NV – Downtown Reno Ballroom
Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Jan 29 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
Jan 31 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort
Feb 1 – Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Casino
Feb 2 – Valley Center, CA – The Events Center at Harrah’s Resort SoCal
Feb 5 – Fort Worth, TX – Fort Worth Stock & Show Rodeo Auditorium
Feb 6 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Feb 7 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Feb 8 – Lake Charles, LA – Grand Event Center
Feb 11 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb 12 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb 13 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco
Feb 15 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Casino Hotel
Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – Margaritaville River Spirit Casino
Feb 21 – Norman, OK – Showplace Theatre
Feb 22 – El Dorado, AR – First Financial Music Hall
March 6 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
March 7 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
March 8 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
March 13 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium
March 14 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
March 15 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
March 20 – Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center
March 21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
March 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 27 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium
March 28 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center
March 29 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
April 3 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium
April 4 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
April 5 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Casino
April 11 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Casino
April 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 25 – Greenback, TN – Rock The Country Knoxville
May 2 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Rock The Country Poplar
July 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Rock The Country Sioux
July 25 – Anderson Village, SC – Rock The Country Anderson
Aug 2 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino