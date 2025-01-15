Aaron Lewis Launches ‘American As It Gets” Tour With Full Band

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling country artist and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis launches his 2025 American As It Gets Tour this week. For the first time in several years, Lewis is bringing back his full band, The Stateliners, for the national roadshow.

Nearly fifty concert dates have been announced, with tour stops in Las Vegas, Nev.; Fort Worth, Tex.; Tampa, Fla.; Greensboro, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Nashville, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; Rochester, N.Y.; Atlantic City, N.J. and more.

“This week, we launch the American As It Gets Tour with my band, The Stateliners,” says Lewis. “It’s been five years since we’ve been out together, and we look forward to performing these shows.”

The tour’s title is a nod to a song on Lewis’ latest album, The Hill (The Valory Music Co.), which topped several charts upon its release in the spring of 2024.

The tour kicks off this Thursday, January 16, when Lewis and The Stateliners roll into the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Wash. Additional 2025 live concert dates will be announced in the coming months. Visit aaronlewismusic.com for regular tour updates.

2025 Aaron Lewis American As It Gets Tour Dates:

Jan 16 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Jan 17 – Auburn, WA – Muckleshoot Casino

Jan 18 – Grand Ronde, OR – Spirit Mountain Casino

Jan 24 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley

Jan 25 – Reno, NV – Downtown Reno Ballroom

Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Jan 29 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

Jan 31 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort

Feb 1 – Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Casino

Feb 2 – Valley Center, CA – The Events Center at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

Feb 5 – Fort Worth, TX – Fort Worth Stock & Show Rodeo Auditorium

Feb 6 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Feb 7 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Feb 8 – Lake Charles, LA – Grand Event Center

Feb 11 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb 12 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb 13 – Coconut Creek, FL – The Stage at Coco

Feb 15 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Casino Hotel

Feb 20 – Tulsa, OK – Margaritaville River Spirit Casino

Feb 21 – Norman, OK – Showplace Theatre

Feb 22 – El Dorado, AR – First Financial Music Hall

March 6 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

March 7 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

March 8 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

March 13 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium

March 14 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

March 15 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

March 20 – Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 27 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

March 28 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center

March 29 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

April 3 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium

April 4 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

April 5 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 10 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Casino

April 11 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Casino

April 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 25 – Greenback, TN – Rock The Country Knoxville

May 2 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Rock The Country Poplar

July 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Rock The Country Sioux

July 25 – Anderson Village, SC – Rock The Country Anderson

Aug 2 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino