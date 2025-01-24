Tresóna Launches A Music Licensing Platform For Funeral Homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Tresóna, a music publisher serving scholastic, community, and professional organizations announced the launch of liSynce, new product allowing funeral directors to secure sync licenses for tribute and funeral service videos.

According to Tresóna, the license provides approximately 20,000 funeral locations in the U.S. with turnkey sync licensing to cover videos that are accompanied by music, a market worth as much as $20 million a year for music publishers and master recording rights holders.

“Music is so important to families and friends celebrating the life and mourning the loss of loved ones, whether used in tribute videos or during recorded funeral and memorial services,” said Jann-Michael Greenburg, President of Tresóna. “Yet, music copyright licensing can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive, particularly for those that are unfamiliar with how the music industry works. liSynce makes it easy for funeral directors to obtain the proper sync licenses they and their clients need for the memorial videos they produce, all for a flat monthly fee. This model also ensures that those in mourning do not need to be involved in the technicalities of music licensing and can focus on what’s important: being with family and friends.”

“Over the long-term we feel this will become a meaningful source of untapped revenue for music publishers, songwriters, and other rights holders while also ensuring that music remains a powerful component of honoring family members and friends,” Greenburg added.