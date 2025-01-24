Roc Nation Partners South Korea’s Musicow to Launch the First Music Equity Service Provider

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Live Nation-affiliated artist management firm Roc Nation, is partnering with South Korean fintech company Musicow, a Music Equity Service Provider that provides a market place for buying and selling shared in music royalty revenue streams.

The partnership will allow the distribution of Musicow’s assets through Roc Nation and allow creators to sell shares in their music, creating fractionalize royalty revenue streams.

“The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together,” remarked Roc Nation Vice Chairman Jay Brown. “Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

“Partnering with Roc Nation is an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry. I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential,” added Woo Rhee, CEO of Musicow U.S.

According to Roc Nation, the partnership is expected to launch in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025.