LA Prosecutors: No Criminal Charges For Marilyn Manson Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a four-year investigation, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced they will not file criminal charges against shock rocker Marilyn Manson over allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

On Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said his office had determined that the domestic violence allegations fell outside the statute of limitations and that they were unable to prove the allegations of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

LA County law enforcement officials had announced in 2021 that they were investigating Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, over alleged incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood.

The identities of most of the women who police spoke to during the investigation were not revealed, but “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco had previously indicated that she was part of the criminal allegations. A civil suit brought by Bianco against Warner has reportedly been settled out of court.

Manson’s former fiancée, actor Evan Rachel Wood, also accused Manson of sexual abuse, alleging that he began grooming her while she was still a teenager.

Wood and Warner had a public relationship starting in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. Manson described Wood’s characterizations of their relationship as distortions and claimed that she and another woman had fabricated charges against him. He sued Wood for defamation but dropped the suit in November and agreed to pay Wood’s attorney fees, according to the Associated Press.