Temple Live To Operate Oklahoma National Guard Armory Following A Full Renovation

OKLAHOMA CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Oklahoma City based real estate developer Fischer Companies, led by Mark Fischer, has agreed to form a joint venture with Rogers, AR based investment firm Beaty Capital Group, Inc. to redevelop the historic 23rd Street Oklahoma National Guard Armory.

When completed, the building will become a live event venue with a scalable space that can accommodate 500 to 4,500 patrons and feature performances from both local and regional talent.

The facility will feature state-of the-art sound and lighting systems, including a 360-degree immersive art system using laser and projection mapping, allowing for immersive multimedia experiences.

The rehabbed concert venue will also feature multiple artist green rooms, with onsite amenities such as showers, gym, game room, laundry facilities, multi dock load-in with direct stage access for production efficiency,

Fans will have access to multi-level viewing areas, including dedicated VIP sections with multiple private suites. Amenities will also include a restaurant and small bites pub and microbrewery that will offer daily food and beverage options, reflective of Oklahoma’s local culinary scene.

When completed, the venue will be operated by TempleLive, a company that specializes in restoring and operating historic buildings as cultural and entertainment hubs.

“We are thrilled to announce the coming restoration and showcase of one of our city’s iconic buildings. We aim to make the armory a cherished gathering space for the community to come together and enjoy,” said Mark Fischer.

“We are honored to take on the responsibility of preserving and revitalizing this remarkable piece of Oklahoma history,” said Rob Thomas, President of TempleLive “Our vision is to celebrate the armory’s storied past while providing a state-of-the-art venue that will serve the community for generations to come.”