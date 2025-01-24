Big Wreck Named Canada’s 2025 Record Store Day Ambassadors

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck has been announced as the official Ambassadors for Record Store Day Canada 2025 when it takes place on April 12th.

As part of their ambassadorial role, Big Wreck will release an exclusive deluxe edition of their renowned album Albatross on vinyl for the first time. The newly released collection features a previously unreleased bonus track, “Fade Away,” three new alternate versions created by award-winning producer and engineer Eric Ratz alongside Ian Thornley, along with a live recording of Albatross, performed Live at Suhr Guitar Factory.

“It’s a great honour for Big Wreck to be Record Store Day Ambassadors,” says Big Wreck co-founder Ian Thornley. “We grew up going to record stores and building our vinyl collections and it means a lot to us to continue the tradition. It’s especially exciting to be putting Albatross out into the world for the first time on vinyl. That record holds a special place.”

“Albatross is a collection of beautifully crafted songs showcasing the enormously diverse songwriting and stunning guitar arrangements from Ian Thornley,” added Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alex Lifeson. “He is one of the most innovative guitarists I have ever heard and clearly a dynamic vocalist of extraordinary power. I love this album.”

Now in its 18th year, Record Store Day and celebrates both your friendly neighborhood independent record stores and the culture surrounding vinyl records.

During Record Store Day, participating stores offer exclusive releases, special editions, and various promotional products that are often limited in quantity and only available on that day.

It’s a celebration that aims to encourage people to visit their local record stores, support independent music retailers, and enjoy the experience of browsing and buying music in its physical form instead of experiencing music through audio files and digital playlists.