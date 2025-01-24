Jack White Honored With NAMM’s TEC Innovation Award

ANAHEIM, CA (CelebrityAccess) — 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer Jack White was presented with the TEC Innovation Award at The NAMM Show’s 2025 TEC Awards on Thursday, January 23 in Anaheim, California.

The award is intended to honor individuals who have set new standards in the creative application of recording technology and White was selected for his innovative use of musical instruments and tools to create his unique and shifting musical style.

“We are thrilled to honor Jack White at the 40th Annual TEC Awards” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO, announcing White as the award recipient earlier this month. “From the great success of his band to his continuously thriving solo career, his legacy of accomplishments and lasting impact on music inspires many music makers and fans alike.”

The award ceremony was hosted by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and guitarist Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter, best known for his musical contributions to bands like Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Spirit.