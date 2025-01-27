Jonathan Eby Named EVP Of Information Systems & Technology At Concord

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Concord announced the promotion of Jonathan Eby to the senior role of Executive Vice President of Information Systems and Technology.

In his new role, Eby will oversee Concord’s technology, infrastrucutre and development, along with related strategy across all areas of Concord’s business.

Eby has been a part of the team at Concord since 2017 and helped to build the company’s technological infrastructure, including playing a role in large-scale ERP consolidations and EPM implementation projects to the development of new sync licensing and international song delivery systems.

Before joing Concord, Eby spent more than two decades at the classical music distributor and label Naxos, including serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, managing distribution operations (including both physical and digital), as well as serving on the board of directors.

“As we continue to grow and expand worldwide, it is critically important that we have the right systems in place to support that growth,” said Concord’s Chief Operating Officer Vic Zaraya. Adding, “Jonathan has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to identify and understand our business needs and effectively develop and deploy technology in support of those needs. This ability, combined with his extensive experience in the music industry, makes him distinctively qualified for this role.”

“I am thrilled to embrace this new challenge,” said Eby. Continuing, “Taking a business-first approach to IT projects ensures rich collaboration between our business and technology teams. The better our technology teams understand the unique and detailed business challenges we face every day, the better positioned we are to deliver solutions that are impactful and meaningful to our operations and, ultimately, to our clients and catalogs.”