Kimberley Goddard And Laila Khan Appointed To Senior Roles At Music Support UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Music Support, a UK charity aiding workers in the UK Music Industry facing challenges with substance use, addiction, and/or mental health, has announced the appointment of Kimberley Goddard and Laila Khan to key roles within the organization.

Kimberley Goddard joins as Head of Fundraising and Corporate Partnerships, while Laila Khan assumes the position of Major Event Fundraising and Engagement Specialist.

With over two decades in the music industry as a musician and part of music management teams, Khan brings a wealth of experience. Previously, she served as Artist and Relationship Manager at Nordoff Robbins, leading artist development for the Northern Music Awards and driving industry engagement for the national Get Loud campaign.

“I have grown up in the music industry and care deeply about its people,” Khan stated. “I am passionate about Music Support’s mission to support individuals facing challenges. Together with Kimberley, I look forward to empowering the music community to support each other.”

Kimberley Goddard, who began her career with a major label signing at 17 and co-founded Music Guardians, said: “My commitment to mental health and wellbeing in the music industry aligns with Music Support’s core values. I aim to make a meaningful impact by forging partnerships and generating income that directly benefits those in need.”

CEO Joe Hastings added, “We are thrilled to welcome Kimberley and Laila to lead our fundraising, partnerships, and live events activities. Their expertise and peer-led approach will deepen our industry engagement, ensuring our support remains impactful within the music community.”