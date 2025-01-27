Nine Days Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The RIAA platinum-certified, rock band Nine Days has signed with Universal Attractions Agency for exclusive representation.

Nine Days joins UAA’s expanding Rock & Pop division, where Matt Rafal and Nick Martucci will serve as responsible agents for the group. Nine Days joins a growing roster of pop and rock acts on UAA’s roster that includes The Click Five, Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party, Dada, Howie Day, Tyler Hilton, MKTO, Ryan Cabrera, Talking Dreads, Wang Chung, and more.

Formed on Long Island in 1994, Nine Days put their mark on the rock world in 2000 when their fourth studio album, Maddening Crowds debuted at number 67 on the US Billboard 200. The album produced multiple hit singles, including “Absolutely (Story of a Girl),” which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, top ten on Alternative Airplay, number one on Mainstream Top 40, and reaching double-platinum certification by the RIAA, and “If I Am” also found success on the charts and airways.

More recently, Nine Days has been featured in a commercial and joined rock legends Creed for their “Summer of ‘99” cruises, produced by Sixthman.

“We started off the year filming a remake of the video for “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” for a South Dakota Super Bowl commercial- yes, that happened – and then the Creed cruises, festival shows, and some solo acoustic shows I did in December. It felt so good to get back out there and on stage, and I am really looking forward to the shows celebrating the 25th anniversary this year,” said Nine Days frontman and guitarist John Hampson.

“I’ve been a fan of Nine Days for decades and have always considered their songs to be timeless. Their live show has always been top-notch, and I’m really excited to have them on our roster,” stated UAA Agent Matt Rafal.