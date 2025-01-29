Peruvian Rapper And Songwriter Jaze Signs WW Publishing Deal With peermusic

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – peermusic, the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company with 39 offices in 32 countries, has signed Peruvian rapper/songwriter Jaze to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal as announced today by Elizabeth Rodda, President, Latin America and Global Society Relations, peermusic. The deal was signed in collaboration by peermusic U.S. Latin and peermusic Argentina and encompasses Jaze’s existing song catalog and future works.

Mariana Grassi, Managing Director of Argentina, peermusic, commented via press release: “With the opportunity to leverage peermusic’s global network, Yvonne and I have been wanting to join forces on a signing and we found the perfect set of circumstances to team up and sign Jaze—a super talented and unique composer, musician, producer and performer. The sensitivity and view Jaze has of the world never ceases to amaze me, and I feel honored that he has chosen peermusic. I want to thank DGE management, especially Mariana Markowiecki and Lara Flores Agüero, for their trust and support.”

Yvonne Drazen, Vice President of Latin Division, West Coast, peermusic, commented: “From the first few bars of Jaze’s music, I knew he was extraordinary. He represents the new generation of singer-songwriters—poetic and vulnerable, while effortlessly blending those qualities with a pop sensibility. This agreement marks my first joint signing with peermusic Argentina, and I couldn’t be more excited. Mariana and I bring a shared passion and expertise that will help Jaze achieve his vision, and we are so proud that he and his team have put their trust in us.”

Jaze commented: “I’m thrilled to join the peermusic family and have their support on my journey as a songwriter. I hope this marks the start of a lasting partnership, creating incredible songs and growing together along the way.”

Juan Carlos Iwasaki La Puente, professionally known as Jaze, is a 24-year-old Peruvian artist who took his first steps as a freestyler, winning competitions such as Red Bull Battle of the Gallos Peru and with the professional freestyle league, FMS. In 2019, Jaze began his musical career as a solo artist, releasing several songs until, in 2021, he released Personality 7, his first album, made up of songs composed since his adolescence. His second album, Toy Lokazo, presented an alter ego of the artist, his most irreverent side, with a more electronic, experimental hip-hop sound. Based in Buenos Aires, Jaze gave his first big show at Niceto Club in 2023. His recent performances at the Lollapalooza Festival in Buenos Aires and at Vive Latino 24 ignited the local public and his audience on RRSS, accompanied by his releases: “La Terminal” and “Mil Procedimientos.” Jaze’s latest release, “el vino y el tiempo,” was released on Dec 5. Jaze is managed by DGE (Daniel Grinbank Entertainment).