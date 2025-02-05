Big Yellow Dog Music Signs Singer/Songwriter Jason Scott

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based independent music publishing, record label and artist development company Big Yellow Dog Music is proud to announce the signing of Jason Scott to its songwriting/publishing roster.

Hailing from Oklahoma City, Scott is the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for Leo33 recording artist Jason Scott & The High Heat, whose 2022 debut album Castle Rock earned praise from NPR, BBC Radio and others. Scott’s music has resonated with fans thanks to his raw storytelling and his unique blend of heartland rock and Southern soul, as well as the band’s dynamic live performances at festivals such as Stagecoach, Born & Raised Festival and more.

“We’re so excited to work with Jason Scott,” says Carla Wallace, co-owner and CEO of Big Yellow Dog Music. “His music is a perfect fit for our brand, and we love his musical authenticity.”

“From the moment I met the Big Yellow Dog team, I knew they were passionate about the music I was making,” says Scott. “I’m so proud to partner with such an elite team to help further the creative vision of my music and songs.”

Jason Scott & The High Heat is signed with Mark Noel at Triple 8 Management; Jonathan Levine, Lenore Kinder and Tommy Alexander at Wasserman Music for booking; and Leo33 for label representation.

The band released its High Country Heat EP late last year, and its single “If We Make It To The Mornin’” is currently climbing the Americana Charts. The group is currently on tour supporting Blackberry Smoke, and it will also play festivals, including Extra Innings, Jackalope Jamboree and more this year.