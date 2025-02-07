Close Enemies Signs With TKO

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Close Enemies, the rock band featuring Aerosmith bassist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Hamilton, has signed with The Kirby Organization (TKO).

The band also features drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been a professional singer since 11 and a former member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.

At TKO, Close Enemies will be repped by veteran agent Jim Lenz.

“From the start, Close Enemies has focused on making great music, and it continues to bring the right people into our corner. We’re thrilled to team up with TKO Booking and can’t wait to hit the road again, keeping rock and roll alive and strong into the future,” said Close Enemies vocalist Chasen Hampton.

“I’m honored to be working with this group of veteran musicians who have a catalog of great music and are putting out great new music! Our team at The Kirby Organization are looking forward to helping CLOSE ENEMIES make close friends and fans on the road this year,” added TKO’s Jim Lenz.