Neil O’Brien Entertainment Set To Launch Motion Agency In March

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Motion Agency, based at the company offices in Soho, London, will initially represent a roster of 25 artists, including Ocean Colour Scene, Public Image Limited, Cast, The Fratellis, Alabama 3, Spin Doctors, Sleeper, Echobelly, The View, Stereo MC’s, Incognito, Huey Morgan, The Twang, The Enemy, Roachford and emerging artists Toby Lee, Pastel, Shambolics, Pistol Daisies and The Jacques.

Managing Director Neil O’Brien said, “I formed my company in 2007, so I will be celebrating 18 years as a 100% owned independent this year, and I have always been proud of the range of artists I have had the good fortune to work with. Over the last few years, the company has gone from strength to strength, incorporating some incredible agents into what I do and signing some truly great artists. It felt like the right time to create a home where these artists are given the right attention and exposure. As the company grows, Motion Agency will be committed to continuing to develop artist careers, and I am confident the team of myself, Greg Woodcock, Jamie Kelly, Ross Leslie and Sal Ridsdale will be creating a home where our knowledge and understanding of our markets will benefit all of our clients. It is an opportunity to grow a brand dedicated to great rock n roll, soul, funk and rock genres.”

Neil O’Brien Entertainment continues to represent a roster of artists, including Joe Bonamassa, Fisherman’s Friends, Beth Hart, Damian Lewis, Dionne Warwick, Lulu, Holly Johnson, Paul Young, PP Arnold, Paul Potts, Bond, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Amy Winehouse Band, Blow Monkeys and many others.