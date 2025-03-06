Maison Arts Launches New Record Label – Maison Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Simon Kessler, John Scholz, and Tyler Goldberg, the cultural tastemakers and trailblazers behind Maison Arts—the boutique music publishing house that takes a multidimensional, hands-on approach to creative development—officially debut their full-service record label, Maison Records. This latest endeavor from the industry authorities enhances support for the Maison Arts roster, providing a new avenue for career growth as guided by the group’s distinctive, artist-centric ethos.

Building on the success of Maison Arts – where Kessler, Scholz, and Goldberg have cultivated a thriving, multi-genre publishing venture having songs placed with artists such as PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, Shaboozey, Suki Waterhouse, and Danny Ocean – this launch signals a defining next chapter for the group, yet talent remains at the forefront.

“Our goal at Maison Records is to create culturally significant currents around our artists,” says Co-Founder Kessler. “We aim to add value to their careers in ways that go beyond what we see others doing. From hands-on A&R, bespoke marketing, and touring to brand-building, synchronization and partnerships, we believe that every facet of an artist’s journey is critical to their growth, and we know we have the ability to make a difference for our roster through this all-encompassing approach.” Staying true to its boutique roots and a dedication to authentic talent curation, the label makes its debut with a dynamic roster of new signings, including:

●​Arc De Soleil – Swedish multi-instrumentalist with a debut album set to drop this spring. Arc De Soleil is poised to make a major impact following sold-out global tour dates.

●​Not3s – UK-based Afrobeats artist climbing the UK Afrobeats chart with his single release “Mine” on Maison Records.

●​Social House – Hit writers and producers known for their chart-topping work with artists such as Ariana Grande and Lil Yachty. Their new EP is set to be released in Spring 2025.

●​Devault – Renowned DJ, also known for his collaborations with DJ Snake, Devault will be touring globally and making significant festival appearances.

●​Roi Turbo – An exciting new artist, Roi Turbo’s debut project is already generating buzz in the press.

●​Pauza – Cuba’s first female electronic duo, reinterpreting house music with Latin rhythms and Cuban folklore.

Maison Records is joined by seasoned executive Maya Michaelian, who will lead the marketing efforts as Head of Marketing. The Maison Arts A&R team, including Livia Piomelli and Arielle Tindel, will also play a key role in shaping the label’s vision and artist roster. Maison Records has partnered with The Orchard for global distribution services, ensuring that their talent reaches fans worldwide.

Launched in 2021, Maison Arts is a boutique music publishing company based in Los Angeles that focuses on bringing a modern approach to the music business. In addition to the launch of the label, Maison Arts’ publishing venture has been thriving for the past three years with significant success across a variety of genres. Some of the highlights from Maison Arts Publishing include:

●​Muni Long’s “Make Me Forget” – #1 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay, #1 on Mediabase R&B Chart, co-produced by Mombru.

●​Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going – #1 on Billboard Independent Albums, co-written by John Mark Nelson.

●​Danny Ocean’s “AMOR” – #1 on Billboard Latin Airplay Chart, co-written by JAB.

●​Suki Waterhouse’s “Supersad” – #11 on Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay

●​PARTYNEXTDOOR / Drake’s “GREEDY” debuted at #70 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which features a 2-minute sample of Medasin’s song “Gone with the Wind.

Maison Arts Publishing has landed a series of key sync placements, including campaigns with Pizza Hut, Android, Sonos, Dior Beauty, and Shop with Google, further proving its success in both the commercial and creative spaces. Additionally, Maison Arts is celebrating a series of Grammy nominations and prestigious industry

recognitions:

●​Muni Long’s “Make Me Forget” nominated for Grammy consideration

●​Danny Ocean’s “AMOR” nominated for a Latin Grammy