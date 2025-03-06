Kimberly Hopkins Joins Hsquared Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Hsquared Management continues to experience significant growth with the addition of Kimberly Hopkins. In her new role, Hopkins will serve as the day-to-day manager for Provident Label Group artist Lizzie Morgan and Hsquared’s growing list of clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the Hsquared family,” said co-founders Kelli Haywood and Leigh Holt. “Her diverse industry experience and passion for artist development perfectly align with our vision for strategic growth. As we continue to expand our roster and celebrate milestones like Annie’s powerful new book, having someone of Kimberly’s caliber join our team strengthens our ability to serve our clients with excellence across all entertainment arenas.”

With a degree from Belmont University and an extensive background in managing high-profile talent and overseeing large-scale music projects, Hopkins brings a wealth of experience across multiple entertainment industry sectors to Hsquared. The Pittsburgh native previously worked as an executive assistant at WME and as a day-to-day manager for Lauren Daigle and Lizzie Morgan at maddjett. Most recently, she served as a music coordinator for WWE.