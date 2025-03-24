Five New Founding Partners Announced For IG Arena Japan

AICHI, JAPAN (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Global Partnerships and Aichi International Arena Co. Ltd. have announced five more partner brands for IG Arena, the new 17,000-seat multi-purpose arena for sports and entertainment in Aichi, Japan, which is set to open in May 2025.

NTP car dealership, Docomo, MUFG Bank and Yamazaki Mazak are the Japanese-based businesses named founding partners alongside Suntory Spirits, previously announced last month.

AEG Global Partnerships negotiated the deals with the founding partners, ushering in a new era of corporate partnerships. The brands will be at the center of some of the biggest and most important sports and live entertainment moments set to take place in Japan.

The multi-year agreements will see each of the brands take an exclusive premium sponsorship designation of IG Arena. Benefits for the founding partners include:

• Docomo – Naming rights to one of the main entrance gates and Premium Lounge as well as other rights, including pre-ticket sales, priority lane access and exclusive partnerships

• MUFJ Bank Ltd. – naming rights to suite entrance and suite areas, as well as becoming the community development partner with IG arena

• Yamazaki Mazak – naming rights to the General Admission entrance gate on the ground floor

• Suntory Spirits – an exclusive beverage partner that pours rights and has a strong brand presence across the arena

Paul Samuels, EVP of Global Partnerships for AEG, said: “We are delighted to continue to welcome a mix of strong global brands, as well as local businesses as partners to the IG Arena as we draw closer to the opening of the venue, marking a key step in delivering world-class events to the region. “These partnerships represent a number of innovative collaborations, providing a range of benefits not only to the brands and the IG Arena, but also directly to the fans who will experience the events that will be held at one of the biggest entertainment facilities in the country.”

Samuels continues: “Delivering world-leading corporate partnership opportunities in the region will usher in a new era of live entertainment and provide strong growth opportunities to our growing number of partners.”

Tokuji Sagi, President and CEO of Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd.: “We are delighted to welcome our new partners, who are leading the way in business both in Japan and globally. IG Arena is driving a transformation in the business model of sports and live entertainment in Japan, and these partnerships exemplify our shared commitment to innovation and growth. Together, we will elevate our partners’ brand value while making a contribution to the live entertainment industry and local communities.”