Live Music Stocks Last Week: Small Gaines Amid Market Turmoil

(HYPEBOT) – Last week, from March 17 to March 21, 2025, live music stocks experienced varied performances amid broader market fluctuations. Here’s an overview of how key publicly traded live music stocks in the U.S. and Europe fared, alongside the overall stock market trends.​

Live Music Stocks Last Week

1. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Live Nation’s stock demonstrated resilience this week. On March 17, 2025, LYV opened at $119.22, reached a high of $122.25, and closed at $121.91. By March 21, the stock had risen to $123.06, marking a weekly gain of approximately 3.2%.

2. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)

MSGE’s stock experienced modest fluctuations. The stock opened the week at $33.74 and closed at $33.85 on March 21, reflecting a slight increase of about 0.3% over the week.​

3. Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment’s stock saw minor movements this week. Starting at $31.71 on March 17, it reached a high of $32.62 and closed at $32.09 on March 21, indicating a weekly gain of approximately 1.2%.​

4. Venu Holding Corp. (VENU)

VENU’s stock remained relatively stable with minimal trading activity. The stock opened at $9.00 on March 17 and closed at $9.27 on March 21, marking a weekly increase of about 3%.​

5. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD)

On Friday, CTS Eventim AG & Co KgaA closed at 99.45 EU, -7.49% below its 52-week high of 107.50, set on Mar 05, 2025. European markets, particularly Germany, have shown relative stability amid global economic uncertainties. ​

Overall Stock Market Performance

United States

The U.S. stock market experienced a mix of gains and losses this week:​

March 17: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%. ​

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%. ​ March 18: All three major U.S. stock indexes posted steep losses, with the Nasdaq down 1.7%, influenced by uncertainties surrounding trade policies. ​

All three major U.S. stock indexes posted steep losses, with the Nasdaq down 1.7%, influenced by uncertainties surrounding trade policies. ​ March 21: The S&P 500 and Dow each edged up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.5%, ending a four-week losing streak despite ongoing trade concerns. ​

Europe

European stock markets displayed resilience:​