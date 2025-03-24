Crystal Waters To Receive Female Icon Award And Voice Of House Award

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and dance music legend Crystal Waters is stepping into the spotlight at Miami Music Week 2025, receiving top honors and lending her voice to pivotal industry discussions. From being awarded the Voice of House Award at the inaugural FEMMY Awards to receiving the Female Icon Award at the Electronic Dance Music Awards, Waters will be celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to dance music.

Beyond the accolades, she will play a key role in two high-impact panels—the Winter Music Conference’s “Diversifying the Dancefloor: Advancing Equity and Access Through Meaningful Change” and FEMME HOUSE x W HOTELS’ “Impact, Longevity, and Equity in Dance Music”—where she will join leading artists and executives to address systemic challenges and champion inclusivity. Adding to the excitement, she released “You & Me,” a powerhouse collaboration with Stockholm and London-based duo ManyFew—a radiant, instant-classic house anthem.

On Thursday (March 27), FEMME HOUSE proudly launches the FEMMY Awards, a groundbreaking celebration of excellence in dance music and allyship. Hosted at Palm Tree Club, the event will honor Waters with the Voice of House Award, recognizing her enduring impact on the genre. Joining her are fellow house legend Barbara Tucker, DJ Minx and DJ Lady D, who will receive Pioneer Awards for Lifetime Achievement, and Sara Landry, who is recognized as Producer of the Year. The FEMMY Awards spotlight pioneers and rising stars, celebrating those shaping the future of dance music.

Later that day, Waters will join the Winter Music Conference panel, “Diversifying the Dancefloor: Advancing Equity and Access Through Meaningful Change,” at Eden Roc Miami Beach (Mona Lisa Room). This critical discussion brings together industry leaders to explore strategies for fostering a more inclusive and equitable dance music scene. Panelists include Aluna (Artist/Activist), Joanne Hill (Sydney Blu) (Artist & Founder, Change The Beat), Tadia Taylor (Founder, W.O.Q.E.), and Ollie Zhang (Head of Artist Development, 88rising). Moderated by Elaine Huang (Founder of Neon Owl), the conversation will focus on amplifying underrepresented voices, championing inclusivity, and creating sustainable opportunities for marginalized artists. From the stage to behind the scenes, this discussion will emphasize actionable steps to reshape the industry.

On Friday, March 28, Waters continues her advocacy for industry-wide equity at Miami Music Week with the panel “FEMME HOUSE x W HOTELS Present: Impact, Longevity, and Equity in Dance Music” at W South Beach (The Lawn). Hosted by Hermixalot and LP Giobbi (FEMME HOUSE Co-Founders), the discussion will feature Barbara Tucker, DJ Lady D, and Kaleena Zanders, all of whom have made significant contributions to the genre. Together, they will explore critical issues such as closing the pay gap, reclaiming space for the genre’s originators and amplifying historically silenced voices. As FEMME HOUSE marks its third year at Miami Music Week, the discussion will focus on real solutions to systemic barriers, ensuring that artists like Waters—and the next generation—continue to thrive in an industry that values their contributions.

Capping off a monumental Miami Music Week, Waters will receive the Female Icon Award at the Electronic Dance Music Awards 2025 at Eden Roc Hotel, honoring her legendary contributions to electronic dance music and her lasting impact on the industry.

Crystal Waters holds an iconic place in music history, best known for timeless anthems like “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” and “100% Pure Love”, as well as her European chart-topper “Destination Calabria” with Alex Gaudino. With six ASCAP Songwriter Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and three American Music Award nominations, her influence continues to shape dance music. Recognized by Mixmag as “one of the most influential women in dance music” and by Billboard for her 12 #1 Billboard Dance Chart hits, Waters remains a dominant force, boasting over 100M Spotify streams and 3.8M monthly listeners.

Beyond her own music, Waters curates and hosts I AM HOUSE Radio, featuring cutting-edge house tracks and reaching 9.6 million monthly listeners across 65 stations in 30 countries. The show expanded to SiriusXM Utopia in November, airing Saturdays at 7 pm ET, with replays on Sundays and Thursdays.