Avex Acquires S10 Management, Hires Brandon Silverstein To Lead Avex Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex has announced its expansion in the U.S. through the acquisition of a stake in S10 Management.

As part of the deal, industry veteran and S10 founder Brandon Silverstein has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Avex Music Group (AMG). In his new role, Silverstein will oversee all operations of Avex Music Group, including the S10 Music Publishing and S10 Management roster, as well as AMG’s full roster and activities.

Additionally, Silverstein has taken an equity stake in the company, been named a partner in AMG, and will join the company’s board.

Following the acquisition, all assets and staff previously under Avex USA will be consolidated into Avex Music Group, headquartered in Los Angeles, while S10’s existing team and operations will remain unchanged.

The deal also grants Avex a 100% stake in the S10 Music Publishing catalog, which includes songs such as Tate McRae’s Greedy, Justin Bieber’s Peaches, Doja Cat’s Agora Hills, Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby, Jack Harlow’s First Class, and Post Malone & Doja Cat’s I Like You, as well as works by Rihanna, Bad Bunny, and others.

S10’s management roster includes Myke Towers, Big Sean, Madison Bailey, and others.

“Avex has always been driven by a bold vision: to shape the future of music,” said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex, Inc. “Since forming our strategic partnership with Brandon Silverstein in 2020, we have strengthened our presence in the U.S. market, and now, we are taking that vision to the next level. By deepening our commitment and entrusting Brandon to lead our U.S. operations, we are not only expanding our footprint but also positioning Avex as a potent force in the international music landscape. Together, we will create new opportunities for creatives, introduce Japanese talent to a wider global audience, and push boundaries to redefine what it means to be a global powerhouse in music and entertainment.”

“Katsumi Kuroiwa and the entire team at Avex have been exceptional partners to me, as well as to the producers, songwriters, and artists at S10,” said Silverstein. “It is an honor to work alongside Katsumi and contribute to Avex’s legacy of innovation and excellence. My mandate is to build Avex Music Group into a dynamic, full-service music company that creates global opportunities for our creative community. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to this next chapter with Avex.”