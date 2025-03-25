Lainey Wilson Makes A Substantial Donation To The Family Alliance in Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Lainey Wilson announced she has made a significant donation to Family Alliance in Music (FAM) through her ‘Heart Like a Truck’ charitable fund.

Wilson’s initial donation will support FAM’s mission of helping to transform the music industry into a space where both professional and family commitments can co-exist, providing resources, building awareness, and a community for music industry professionals.

With Wilson’s support, the FAM will award its first $25,000 grant to help an industry professional in need.

The grant will provide support in one of the following areas:

• Fertility assistance for those pursuing parenthood.

• Needs-based grants for live touring professionals facing financial hardship due to family demands.

• Family caregiving assistance to support those balancing their careers and caring for a loved one.

• A Small business looking to provide employee benefits that support family needs.

“Family Alliance in Music is tackling one of the most important yet often overlooked challenges in the music industry, ensuring that those who bring so much joy and life to the world through music are supported in their own lives,” said Lainey Wilson. “I’m proud to stand behind FAM as they provide grants, raise awareness, and build a better future for families in this industry. It’s time we make caring for a family and pursuing professional dreams a reality for everyone.”

“With Lainey Wilson’s support, we’re ready to make an even greater impact,” said Jackie Jones, FAM Co-Founder and SVP of Artist and Industry Relations at RIAA. “This first grant is a pivotal step in building a music industry that enables professionals to care for their families while also growing in their artistry and ambition. When we remove barriers to balancing family and career, we create space for more voices to rise into leadership roles, shaping a more inclusive and sustainable industry. We are deeply grateful to Lainey for believing in our mission and for her generosity.”