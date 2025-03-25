Invada Records Signs With Secretly Distribution

BRISTOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Secretly Distribution, announced the formation of a worldwide distribution deal with the independent UK label Invada Records.

Formed in Bristol, UK, in the early 2000s, Invada is co-owned by the noted musician, producer & composer Geoff Barrow (Portishead, BEAK>) and long term business partner Redg Weeks.

The label, which is known for releasing scores from film, television, and games, has released music by artists such as DROKK, The KVB, Jeremy Gara (Arcade Fire), BEAK>, Divide And Dissolve, Anika, Billy Nomates, Gazelle Twin, Colin Stetson, Sleafords Mods, TVAM, Benefits & Julian Cope, among others.

Soundtracks and music collections released through Invada include Stranger Things, Drive, Ex Machina, Solaris, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hannibal, Dark, Annihilation and Black Mirror, among others.

“All of us at SD are excited to welcome Invada into the fold. Their history and roster prove them to be a staunchly independent, groundbreaking, and artist-driven label – they share our values and our mission, and we are beyond thrilled to work with them,” said Chris Welz, COO, Secretly Distribution.

“I’ve been an admirer of Secretly and their label partners for many years and watching them grow over the years has been great. So when we were given the opportunity to partner up with them for worldwide distribution for our Invada Records label, we jumped at the chance and are looking forward to sharing our releases to music fans in so many new territories,” stated Geoff Barrow, Invada Founder & Co-Owner.