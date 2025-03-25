Mumford & Sons To Be Featured On A Pop-Up Channel On SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy award-winning British folk rock band Mumford & Sons is teaming up with SiriusXM to launch an exclusive pop-up channel, Mumford & Sons Radio.

The station will make its debut on March 27th when fans across North America will be able to call in, pose questions, and talk with the band before they perform live in SiriusXM’s studios.

The launch of Mumford & Sons pop-up channel comes a day before the band drops their long-awaited fifth studio album Rushmere, which is due on March 28th.

Mumford & Sons Radio, curated and presented by Mumford & Sons, will provide fans with a guided tour of their extensive catalog along with songs from influences and friends of the band. The channel will also feature behind-the-scenes insight into the making of Mumford & Sons’ upcoming fifth studio album RUSHMERE, the band’s first album since 2018.

The channel will also feature archival content from SiriusXM’s long relationship with Mumford & Sons, including replays of their 2015 performance at New York City’s McKittrick Hotel, their 2019 performance from the Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons and multiple in-studio performances.

The channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 79 through April 8 and on the SiriusXM app through April 24.