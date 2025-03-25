Lee Abrams: The Big Three

Passion: The public can easily tell when a product is born from true passion versus one created solely for revenue. Revenue is critical of course but a product that oozes passion gets you there faster.

Character: This is the added dimension. Often, two products may seem identical, but one outshines the other. “Character” is that intangible quality that usually propels the winner. Most media products are generic and lack originality and character that gives them a pulse.

Muscle: A sense of swagger. Not arrogance but projection of power and cred. Doesn’t mean big, it means strong

And———-

CULT/MAINSTREAM: Striking the right balance. It should be quirky enough to attract a cult following, yet mainstream enough to achieve significant reach.

NUMBERS OR FANS? Marketing teams focus on numbers for ad sales to sell, while programming creators transform those numbers into FANS. Without the “Numbers to Fans” connection, a product remains just a utility. While utilities can be highly successful, the fan component ultimately elevates them to a higher level.

ER: Whether it’s BiggER, BettER, or whatever else, focus on the “ER” where it counts.

SOUL: To stand out in today’s somewhat soulless corporate environment, you need SOUL. It’s that intangible quality that may serve as one of the most powerful competitive advantages, yet it often goes unnoticed in today’s boardrooms. Soul must be cultivated by those who possess it. Again, generic or traditional approaches are often soul-less. You can smell the focus groups

ECLECTIC…ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK: When properly channeled, eclecticism done wisely can be incredibly valuable. It can be part of the character and soul.

THE MIND CLOCK: Memories are just as vital as the present moment. Classic and Archive are essential concepts in people’s lives. The ages of 16-20 often serve as cultural touchstones that shape their identities. This applies to all ages, with everyone, from kids onward, having memories to tap into

SCANNABILITY: In a fast-paced world, content must be delivered at the speed of now. What was the ideal length in 1960 may be too long today, and what felt too brief in 1970 could be just right now. Programming must keep pace with the speed of 2025.

TUNE OUT PARANOIA: Audiences will tune out—there are too many alternatives available. However, if you are clearly defined and exceptional enough, they will return. Programming designed solely to avoid tune-out risks becoming too safe and negatively predictable for 2025.

INTELLECT: It can appeal to the masses and be mainstream. Intellect is frequently misinterpreted as elitist or stiff…or associated with money. It isn’t. It’s a u I’ve really admirable trait that is often lacking in lowest common denominator programming

MISSION VS. MISSION STATEMENT: A Mission Statement holds little value. A mission is rooted in action. It reflects the difference between mere talk and AFDI—( actually f—-ing doing it )between what you aspire to do and what you are actually doing. For a modern chuckle, check out the mission statements of some companies. Looks great on paper but fails in its execution.

2025 is becoming another historically bizarre year… but It paves the way for fresh perspectives. Hopefully these points can be part of a cultural blueprint. Here’s to moving onward to 2026!