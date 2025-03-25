Electronic Artist Anyma Signs With Kobalt

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a residency at The Sphere, the groundbreaking, multidisciplinary Italian artist and performer Anyma has formed a new partnership with the independent music publisher Kobalt.

“Anyma’s artistry transcends traditional electronic music,” says Rani Hancock, Kobalt’s Executive Vice President, Head of U.S. Creative. “He crafts sonic and visual journeys that resonate deeply with his audience. At Kobalt, we champion artists who redefine creative boundaries, and Anyma’s innovative spirit perfectly aligns with that vision. We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Kobalt family. This is a momentous occasion for myself, Desi O’Meara, Tessa Butler, and the entire global Kobalt team.”

“Partnering with Kobalt Music Publishing marks an exciting new chapter with Anyma,” said Anyma manager Evan Baker. “Jeannette and the global Kobalt team are an ideal partner for the world Matteo (Anyma) has built and his unique vision towards a full audio-visual immersive experience.”

Known for his immersive approach to creating experiences at his live shows, Anyma’s performances fuse music, art, and technology. He first made a name for himself as one half of the progressive house DJ duo Tale Of Us before launching a career as a solo artist.