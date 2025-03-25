June Carter Cash, Tony Brown, And Kenny Chesney Are the Country Music Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country legend and former Johnny Cash collaborator June Carter Cash, four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney, and veteran musician and producer Tony Brown have been announced as the 2025 nominees for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Cash was known as a singer, comedian, and songwriter, as well as the Grammy-winning duet partner of her husband, Johnny Cash.

Born in North Carolina, Tony Brown began his career as a keyboardist, backing artists such as Elvis Presley before helping to define the sound of modern country music as a record producer and label executive. He worked with artists including George Strait, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, and Trisha Yearwood.

Nashville-based Kenny Chesney is a four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, known for his distinctive baritone, more than fifty Top Ten country hits, sixteen platinum albums, and stadium-filling tours.

The trio of country music icons will be inducted during an invite-only ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater later this year. The event will feature performances, tributes, and a traditional group singalong of the gospel classic Will the Circle Be Unbroken.