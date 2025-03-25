Travis Scott Adds Multiple International Shows To His Circus Maximus Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “Sicko Mode” artist Travis Scott announced he’s expanding his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour with a string of international shows that include his first-ever performance in India.

Produced by Live Nation, the international tour includes dates South Africa, India, South Korea, China, and Japan, starting at FMB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 11th and concluding at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo on November 8th.

The tour is a expansion of Scott’s Circus Maximus tour, which originally got underway in late 2023, hitting 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024.

The tour proved to be the highest grossing rap tour in history, with more than 1.7 million tickets sold, worth an estimated $209.3 million.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 11 – Johannesburg, South Africa – FMB Stadium

Sat Oct 18 – Delhi, India – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sat Oct 25 – Seoul, Korea – Goyang Stadium

Sat Nov 01 – Sanya, Hainan, China – Sanya Stadium *

Sat Nov 08 – Tokyo, Japan – Belluna Dome

*Non-Live Nation Date