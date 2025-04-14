Music Stocks Lag Monday’s Recovery

(Hypebot) — As the markets opened Monday, major live music stocks were mixed even as markets in the US and globally pushed dramatically upward after the White House shared new exemptions to recent tariffs.

In the week ending 4.11.25 U.S. equity markets rebounded somewhat from recent volatility, driven by easing trade tensions and positive earnings reports. But, live music and entertainment stocks underperformed relative to the broader market.​

Live Music Stocks Lag Monday after the markets opened:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): +.085%

+.085% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE): +1.24%

+1.24% Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR): -1.31%

-1.31% VEU Holdings Inc. (VENU): -.29%

-.29% Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.DE): +2.25% on the Frankfurt exchange

The underperformance by live music stocks appears to have been driven by concerns over how growing consumer concerns or even recession could slow ticket sales.

Live Music & Entertainment Stocks – Weekly Performance

Ticker Company Name Closing Price (Apr 11) Weekly Change LYV Live Nation Entertainment Inc. $129.60 +0.29% MSGE Madison Square Garden Entertainment $30.30 -0.07% SPHR Sphere Entertainment Co $27.09 -5.16% VENU Venu Holding Corp. $8.29 -4.35%

Note: Weekly changes are calculated based on available data.​

Broader Market Overview

In contrast to the live music sector, major U.S. stock indices posted significant gains for the week:​