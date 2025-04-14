WMG Names Activision/Blizzard Vet Armin Zerza To CFO Role

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the profile of high profile executive Armin Zerza, who joins the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Zerza will assume his new role at the label group effective May 5th, reporting to CEO Robert Kyncl.

A veteran of the finance world, Zerza joins WMG with three decades of relevant experience. His previous CFO roles include Activision Blizzard, where as CFO/Chief Commercial Officer, he played a pivotal role in the company’s acquisition by Microsoft.

Kyncl said: “Armin arrives with 30 years of global experience and a track record of delivering outstanding results through operational excellence, commercial innovation, and financial discipline. He’ll help us evolve our long-term strategy and build WMG for the lasting benefit of our artists, songwriters, investors, employees, and partners.”

Kyncl added: “I’d also like to thank Bryan for his invaluable contributions to WMG. He’s been a great partner and exemplary team player during many important moves, positioning the company for sustained success. All of us wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Zerza said, “I am thrilled to join WMG, a dynamic and innovative leader in the music industry. I believe the business has tremendous potential and look forward to working closely with Robert and the talented team at WMG to help deliver its ambitious vision for innovation, growth, and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Zerza will succeed WMG’s current EVP & CFO Bryan Castellani, who will remain in the role until May 5th and then transition to an advisory capacity during the transition.

Castellani said “It’s been a rewarding experience to contribute to the ongoing evolution of this great company. There’s so much we achieved at a pivotal time for the industry. I thank Robert, the Board of Directors, and everyone at WMG, especially the global finance team.”