The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dave Mason

Singer/songwriter/gunslinger Dave Mason was a member of Traffic, wrote “Feelin’ Alright” as well as “Only You Know And I Know” (popularized by Delaney & Bonnie when they were on tour with Dave and Eric Clapton), and was the creator of the perfect debut album “Alone Together” and recorded the smash hit “We Just Disagree.” Now that’s a CV!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dave-mason/id1316200737?i=1000462004462

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4WHaDIaDIL6H1S2cvndQfb

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=66425642

