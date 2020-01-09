Saban Music Group Partners With UMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Saban Music Group (SMG), the recorded music venture backed by the Israeli billionaire Haim Saban, announced it has struck a worldwide distribution and marketing deal with Universal Music Group.

UMG/Capitol Music Group subsidiary Caroline will handle distribution in the United States and will collaborate with Caroline International and UMG’s Santa Monica-based central services team for international distribution.

The partnership will officially hit the ground running on January 10th with the debut of “Further Up,” an Urban/Dance track from the dance duo Static & Ben El, featuring Pitbull.

Led by industry veteran Gustavo Lopez, SMG has been signing artists and developing content for the global music audiences since it launched in mid-2019. Like many of its rivals, SMG offers its clients ‘360 degree service model’ providing both traditional label services, as well as live performances, publishing, endorsements, and licensing.

Haim has reporterdly capitalized SMG to the tune of $500 million and the company’s current roster includes artists from Israel, France, Puerto Rico and Colombia, to name a few.