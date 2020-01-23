Amazon Music Now Has 55 Million Users

(CelebrityAccess) — Ecommerce titan Amazon revealed that they have some catching up to do in the war for market share in the world of music streaming.

While Amazon is typically closemouthed about their listener statistics, the company on Wednesday revealed that their Amazon Music streaming service now has more than 55 million customers globally and that their paid subscription tier Amazon Music Unlimited saw subscriber growth of 50% in 2019.

The company also touted growth in specific markets, including the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan, where the platform saw a 50% growth in users.

As well, the streaming platform saw growth in newer markets, including France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, double in 2019, Amazon said.

For comparison, Spotify most recently reported that it has 248 million active users, including 113 million paid monthly subscribers across 79 markets around the world.

The new monthly active user counts come amid a period of growth for Amazon’s service, which, in the second half of 2019, saw the company launch in Brazil and introduce Amazon Music HD, a high audio quality option for the service. They also launched ‘freemium’ ad-supported subscriber tiers in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.

While Amazon HD, at $12.99 a month, is priced at slightly higher than the average price for a subscription streaming, Amazon also offers access to more than two million songs to its prime members for no additional cost. Users can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited with a catalog of more than 50 million songs for $3.99 a month for one device. Non prime members can listen to an ad-supported selection of playlists and radio stations for no additional cost.