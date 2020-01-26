NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who played for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed on Sunday after the helicopter he was riding in crashed. He was 41.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the helicopter, which Bryant owned, crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning and caught fire while he was traveling to a basketball game for his daughter Gianna, who was also on board.

Gianna, who was 14, was also killed in the crash, as well as another player and their parent, and the helicopter pilot, the Times reported.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game, Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career. During his time with the team, he was an 18-time NBA All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive team and was voted as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008.

He was the youngest player in league history to earn 30,000 career points and was the all-time scorer for the Lakers.

Bryant retired from professional play following the 2015-2016 season.