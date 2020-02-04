YouTube
YouTube Music Has 20M Subscribers, $15B Annual Revenue

Hypebot
(Hypebot) — YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium now have a combined 20 million subscribers, Google revealed in an earnings call.

YouTube Music Premium is $9.99 for an ad-free music service. Add $2 and YouTube Premium includes all video content across the service.

While much smaller than Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon, it’s still a solid start for the service. That’s particularly true when viewed through the lens of Google and YouTube’s previous failed attempts to get users to pay for streaming.

For the first time, Google also shared YouTube revenue stats. The streamer and free video destination generated $15.1 billion in ad revenue in fiscal 2019, including $4.7 billion in its fourth quarter.

