Tokyo’s Brand New Ariake Arena Opens

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — City officials and Olympic organizers were on hand on Sunday for a ribbon-cutting event to mark the opening of Ariake Arena, a brand new enclosed arena ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The arena, located on the shores of Tokyo Bay, was completed just six months before the games are slated to start. The arena can accommodate up to 12,000 fans and cost 35 billion yen (about $336 million USD) to construct.

According to the Associated Press, officials say the venue will be used to host concerts and sporting events after the conclusion of the Olympics.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike led the ribbon cutting and enthused about the venue, but responded to a question about the potential effects of the coronavirus on the Olympic Games with a prepared statement, the AP reported.

“During this weekend, Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials including a vice-governor and related section directors have been discussing how to prevent the infection from spreading and establish effective testing systems in order to protect Tokyo residents’ safety and security,” she said.

According to the AP, she never mentioned the Olympics directly in relation to the question but Japanese Olympic officials, as well as the IOC, have both issued statements affirming that the games will proceed as planned.