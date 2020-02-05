Justin Bieber Is The First Artist to Reach 50M YouTube Subscribers

(Hypebot) — Justin Bieber is the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers and 20 billion subscribers on his YouTube artist channel.

Bieber has earned over 3 billion views on YouTube in the past 12 months, with significant viewership across the United States, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

His most recent music video for his new single, “Yummy,” debuted in the #1 slot on the YouTube Global Top Videos chart and has reached the Top Songs charts in over 50 countries and territories. The video, which premiered on YouTube, has over 150 million views to date.

Bieber is also scoring on YouTube with his YouTube Original series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons” which now ranks as YouTube Originals’ most-watch debut episode in its first week to date, reaching over 97 countries worldwide.

Bieber became a YouTube creator over 13 years ago in January 2007 with the singer shooting a variety of homemade videos Bieber showcasing his spin on songs from artists like Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder, and accumulating thousands of views.

Fast forward to 2015, Bieber’s clip for his hit “Sorry” was one of the ten fastest videos to reach 1 billion views, reaching the milestone in just 137 days. “Sorry” has amassed 3.2 billion views to date.

Justin Bieber is credited on six videos in the Billion Views Club:

● Justin Bieber – Sorry (PURPOSE: The Movement)

● Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris (Official Music Video)

● Justin Bieber – What Do You Mean? (Official Music Video)

● Justin Bieber – Love Yourself (Official Music Video)

● DJ Khaled – I’m The One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne (Official Video)

● Skrillex and Diplo – “Where Are Ü Now” with Justin Bieber (Official Video)