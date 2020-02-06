L.A.’s Amoeba Music Teams With Tyler, The Creator To Reveal New Hollywood Location

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Famed L.A. record store Amoeba Music has teamed with Tyler, the Creator to unveil its new future location at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

The store, which has long been known as the city’s foremost purveyor of CDs, Blu-Rays, DVDs, vinyl and other physical media, is moving from its current, longstanding home on Sunset Blvd. this fall to make way for a 200-unit condo building and commercial space. The new location, which will be at the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Argyle Ave., will be a single level, and is located on the ground floor of the new El Centro complex directly across the street from the Fonda and Pantages Theatres.

“We have been blown away by the massive outpouring of support from our customers and the L.A. community throughout our search for a new home and are excited for the next chapter in the Amoeba story,” said Jim Henderson, co-owner of Amoeba Music, in a statement. “It has been a long search, but we’re pleased to announce we found the right new home and are able to stay in the music and movie-loving heart of Hollywood.”

In a video revealing the new location, Tyler, the Creator takes viewers on a walk-through of the still-unfinished space.

