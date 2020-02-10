LiveXLive Media Expresses “Substantial Doubt” About Its Prospects

(Hypebot) — LiveXLive Media, best known for live streaming concerts, has acquired EDM concert and festival promoter React Presents for a reported $2 million in debt.

But the purchase comes at a time when the future of LiveXLive is seriously in question.

The company generated $9.7 million in revenue in Q4 2019 up by 8.2% year-on-year. But a quarterly net loss of $8.8 million and a ‘working capital deficiency’ of $21.9m at the end of 2019. In other words, unless LiveXLive can get new investments of more than $22 million, it will run out of money before the end of the year.

In the filing, the company highlighted issue: