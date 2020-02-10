Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Janet Jackson announced she will be bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to North America this summer.

The tour, which producer Live Nation says will showcase new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” as well as her existing catalog of 12 platinum albums will also feature all-new production and include a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

The run kicks off on June 24th in Miami with additional shows scheduled in markets that include Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, The Staples Center in Los Angeles, and New York at Madison Square Garden.

Dates for Jackson’s European tour segment and other international dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Friday, June 26, 2020 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, June 27, 2020 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday, July 3, 2020 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival*

Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday, July 10, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 17, 2020 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, July 24, 2020 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival*

Monday, July 27, 2020 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, July 31, 2020 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Monday, August 3, 2020 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, August 7, 2020 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Monday, August 10, 2020 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Saturday, August 15, 2020 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Monday, August 17, 2020 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome