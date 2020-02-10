Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Janet Jackson announced she will be bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to North America this summer.
The tour, which producer Live Nation says will showcase new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” as well as her existing catalog of 12 platinum albums will also feature all-new production and include a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
The run kicks off on June 24th in Miami with additional shows scheduled in markets that include Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, The Staples Center in Los Angeles, and New York at Madison Square Garden.
Dates for Jackson’s European tour segment and other international dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Friday, June 26, 2020 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Saturday, June 27, 2020 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Monday, June 29, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 3, 2020 – New Orleans, LA – Essence Festival*
Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Friday, July 10, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 17, 2020 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, July 24, 2020 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Music Festival*
Monday, July 27, 2020 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, July 31, 2020 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Monday, August 3, 2020 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, August 7, 2020 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
Monday, August 10, 2020 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Saturday, August 15, 2020 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Monday, August 17, 2020 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome