Spotify Adds Songwriter Pages, Playlists

(Hypebot) – Spotify has launched songwriter pages and playlists in beta as “a new way to share the songs you’ve written on Spotify and get discovered by potential collaborators and fans.”

Since Spotify began displaying song credits in 2018, there has been a 60% increase in how often labels and distributors credit songwriters on their new releases.

Clickable Credits

Now when songwriters included in the beta are credited on a track, listeners can click songwriters’ names to view a page showcasing the songs they’ve written.

Clickable song credits are available on Spotify’s iOS, Android, and desktop apps.

Showcase

If included in the beta, the songwriter’s page will feature a list of the songs they have written and their most frequent artist collaborators. The artist can share a link on social media so anyone can check out your music, whether they’re a Spotify user or not.

Songwriter pages showcase all the tracks the songwriter written and more.

Listen on Spotify

Each songwriter page features a new “Written By” playlist of their songs. Spotify listeners will be able to discover these playlists via search and follow them, too.

Fr the launch, the streamer is featuring these “Written By” playlists on the home tab of all Spotify listeners.

“Written By” playlists link back to your songwriter pages for easier discovery.

Sign Up

At launch, Spotify has songwriter pages for Meghan Trainor, Fraser T Smith, Missy Elliott, Teddy Geiger, Ben Billions and Justin Tranter, among many others. In beta, these pages are enabled by publishers and Spotify in partnership with songwriters.

Artists can express interest in participating via this form