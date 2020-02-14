New Hires, Promotions At The ACM

ENCINO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced a pair of new hires for their events department, along with an internal promotion at the Academy’s offices in Encino.

Danielle Bardier has been promoted to Coordinator, Events; Gloria Chavez has joined the staff as Assistant, Finance & Operations; and Hannah Kellis has joined the staff as Assistant, Creative & Content Production.

Born and raised in Douglas, Massachusetts, Bardier joined the ACM in 2019 as an assistant in the events department and was recently promoted to the role of events coordinator. In her new gig, she will be tasked with work on several aspects of the organization’s flagship ACM Awards, and the ACM Honors, as well as charity events such as ACM Party for a Cause.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Bardier did an internship at ACM before she returned to Massachusetts for a role as an events coordinator at Harpoon Brewery. Bardier reports to Erick Long, Senior Vice President, Events.

Gloria Chavez joins the Academy of Country Music as Assistant, Finance & Operations. She brings considerable experience in accounting and finance to her new role, with experience in the mortgage and banking industry. She reports to Alexa Fasheh, Vice President of Finance & Operations.

Hannah Kellis joins the Academy of Country Music as Assistant, Creative & Content Production. Hailing from the hinterlands of Maine, she is a graduate of Pepperdine University where she studied media production.

Kellis’ previous gigs include Vendetta/Apartment 3B Productions, where she handled script coverage and event preparation/

In her new position at the Academy, Kellis will serve in an administrative capacity for the Creative & Content department and will report to Lisa Lee, Senior Vice President, Creative & Content Production.