CTS Eventim Launches A Global Touring Joint Venture With Concert Industry Legend Michael Cohl

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — European concert giant CTS Eventim announced it is moving into North America through a new partnership with legendary concert promoter Michael Cohl.

The joint venture will be structured as a 50/50 partnership between Cohl and CTS Eventim and will focus on acquiring “world-class content for global touring.”

According to CTS Eventim, the deal will see Cohl bring his expertise and extensive connections in the North American concert industry to the table, while CTS Eventim will provide access to its venue coalition Eventim Network Live, as well as its ticketing platform and its portfolio of products and services structured around the live event industry.

The new joint venture will be based in New York and will be led by Michael Cohl and Glenn Orsher.

Cohl, who formerly served as Chairman of Live Nation, is credited with pioneering the modern concert industry, producing tours for artists such as the Rolling Stones, U2, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson.

He was also the man behind Live Nation’s notorious splashy ‘360’ deals which secured exclusive touring agreements with top-shelf artists such as Madonna, U2 and Jay-Z in exchange for big payments.

More recently, Cohl served as the executive producer for the controversial “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” the most expensive Broadway production in history that featured music by U2’s Bono and The Edge.

Cohl now runs S2BN Entertainment, with offices in New York and Toronto.