Reba McEntire Returns To The UMG Fold, Announces Her First Tour Since 2011

Ian Courtney
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Reba McEntire announced that she has re-signed with her longtime label home of Universal Music Group Nashville.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” shares Reba. “I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal and I’m really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Reba spent the first 32 years of her storied career at Universal, releasing 33 of 35 of her No. 1 hits through UMG’s Mercury and MCA Records.

Along with the announcement of a new label signing for McEntire, she also announced she’s gearing up for her first headlining tour since 2011.

The tour kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on March 20th, with almost a dozen additional shows scheduled in Pittsburgh, PA, Toledo, OH, St. Paul, MN and more.

Rising singer/songwriter Caylee Hammack has signed on to provide support for the run.

In addition, Reba will continue her residency with Brooks & Dunn at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with 24 new dates added through December.

