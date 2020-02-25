Paradigm Promotes Four New Agents

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Paradigm has today (Feb. 25) announced four agent promotions across the company’s New York and Los Angeles offices. The new agents are Melisa Baloglu, Len Chenfeld, Brittany Miller and Ryan Theobalt.

Newly promoted LA-based Motion Picture Literary agent Melisa Baloglu joined Paradigm in 2018 as the Motion Picture Literary department coordinator. Baloglu began her career in New York, working in film and television development for producers including Meryl Poster and Scott Rudin, before moving to Los Angeles to work in representation. She works with clients including journalist Jill Gutowitz (Quibi’s The Gayme Show), filmmaker Sontenish Myers (Black List’s Stampede), author & Instagrammer Lauren Garroni (We Should All Be Mirandas), Cat Grieve (Big Cat Productions’ Bear County), and writer Halia Meguid (KWAIDAN for Universal Content Productions).

NY-based Music agent Len Chenfeld began his career at APA before opening his own agency, Modern Sound Entertainment. He joined Paradigm in 2018 as a coordinator in the Music Division, working with agents Lee Anderson, Cody Chapman and Callender on behalf of agency clients Zedd, Skrillex, Oliver Tree and Whethan. Chenfeld’s own roster includes Joe Kay, KennyHoopla, Rebūke, Ritt Momney, Soulection, TOKiMONSTA, Y2K, and Yung Bae.

NY-based Music agent Brittany Miller joined Paradigm in 2014 via the New York office of AM Only, which merged into Paradigm in 2017. Miller worked as an assistant, and later coordinator, to agent Alan Gary, working with clients including 4B, Audien, Bingo Players, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and SAYMYNAME. Miller began her career in the legal department of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. She is a member of the T.J. Martell Foundation’s Young Professionals Advisory Council.

NY-based Talent agent Ryan Theobalt most recently served as Talent Coordinator under Managing Partner Scott Metzger. He began his career at Paradigm in 2014 assisting broadcasting agent Jim Griffin, then moved the next year to the talent department, training under agents Jamie Hughes, John Domingos, Ellen Gilbert, and Rachel Altman. Theobalt’s roster of clients include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless, The Fosters), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys, The Last O.G.), Sophie Giannamore (The L Word: Generation Q, Transparent), Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Nadia Alexander (Seven Seconds, The Sinner, Blame), Glo Tavarez (Rita) and Elizabeth Cappuccino (Next, Jessica Jones).

Paradigm CEO and Founder Sam Gores, said: “We are delighted to announce the promotions of Melisa, Len, Brittany and Ryan, which reflect not only the hard work, tenacity and passion they bring each day as client advocates, but also their commitment to our values as a company. We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions.”

The company additionally announced that LA-based Content Dept. agent Natalia Williams will now work across both Content and Motion Picture Literary departments.