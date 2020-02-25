Paramount Delays ‘Sonic’ Opening In China Due To Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While Paramount’s new video-game turned movie Sonic The Hedgehog has been burning up the charts around the world, Chinese fans shouldn’t’ expect to see it in theaters any time soon.

The film, which was scheduled to release in China this week, will be delayed due to concerns about a widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the Asian nation.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount said: “Due to the current Coronavirus situation, the China release date of the film Sonic the Hedgehog will be postponed, and we will re-announce the new release date at a later time. Sonic will only be slowing down his pace temporarily, and we look forward to bringing him zooming onto the big screen in China once it is appropriate to do so.”

While Sonic has already doing been doing big box office business, a delayed opening in China could be costly for Paramount. China is the second-largest market for movies but many movie houses in the country have been shuttered due to the virus since January.

Paramount also recently shut down production of the filming of a new Mission Impossible movie in Italy, following an outbreak of the virus there.