Live Nation Takes A Majority Stake In Norwegian Promoter Bergen Live

BERGEN, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment continued its global expansion with the acquisition of a majority stake in Norwegian live events producer Bergen Live.

Bergen Live, one of Norway’s largest festival and concert companies, produces festivals such as Bergenhus Festning, and Bergenfest (in partnership with the Bergen Music Fest foundation), as well as numerous club shows in the market.

“Today marks the next step in the journey of Bergen Live which will further develop and strengthen the company’s position in the Norwegian market. We look forward to working with Rune and being a part of the team at Live Nation Norway, as well as the support and resources that come with this union,” said Frank Nes, CEO Bergen Live.

According to Live Nation, Bergen Live’s current employees will continue in their present roles at the promoter.

The acquisition expands on Live Nation’s current relationship with Bergen Live, which dates back to at least 2005. Live Nation Norway already has a prominent footprint in the country, producing festivals Tons of Rock and Findings as well as numerous arena, stadium, and club dates.

“Bergen Live and Live Nation Norway have had a close relationship since 2005. It is both exciting and natural that they today become part of the Live Nation family,” said Senior Promoter Rune Lem, Live Nation Norway.