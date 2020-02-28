Marcie Allen In Talks With Potential Buyers For Mac Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Agent and branding partnership specialist Marcie Allen revealed on Friday that she is in talks with several companies about the possible sale of her own company, MAC Presents.

“I started MAC Presents in 2004 on my dining room table in Nashville, TN. My goal was to create an agency that connected artists, brands, and fans around the world. Since the inception of MAC, I have been extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with many of the world’s leading artists and brands alike. Over the years, I have had several inquiries from companies who were interested in MAC and the great success that we have experienced,” Allen wrote in a statement provided to CelebrityAccess.

“After 25 years in the music business, I have decided to listen to the inquiries in greater depth to see if the timing is right for the next chapter as part of a larger company,” she continued.

She went on to touch on her motivation for a career change.

“Losing my father last year forced me to take some time for self-reflection and have discovered that in addition to building my business, I also want to focus my efforts on helping the next generation of female leaders in the music industry. As a pioneer of music brand partnerships, I am proud of the career and the company I have built and am excited for what the future holds,” Allen wrote.

Allen did not elaborate on who she might be in talks with over a potential sale, or how far along those negotiations are.

An eight-time winner of Billboard’s Concert Marketing and Promotion Award and a regular fixture on the publication’s lists of influential music industry figures, Allen began her career in the industry at Cellar Door Concerts before jumping to William Morris Nashville.

Prior to founding her current company, MAC Presents, Allen was the owner of Nashville/Atlanta based MAD Booking & Events, which produced more than 100 music festivals across the country including On the Bricks in Atlanta.