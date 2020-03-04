10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior Vice President Business And Legal Affairs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – L.A.-based independent record label 10K Projects has today (Mar. 4) announced that Danielle Price has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President Business and Legal Affairs. In this new role, she will be a key deal maker at the fast-growing label.

Price joins 10K from the prestigious boutique law firm LaPolt Law, P.C., where she led its hip-hop music division, servicing artists such as Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, SAINt JHN, Tinashe, and others. She also played an integral part in helping to free 21 Savage from ICE custody last year.

Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of 10K Projects, said: “Over the course of the last four years working in private practice, Danielle has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented attorneys working in the music business. I’m thrilled to have her on our team as we continue to grow the label and diversify our roster.”

Price added: “Coming from the talent representation side, it was important to me to work with a label that is truly artist-focused. Elliot is building something very special at 10K and I’m thrilled to be joining the team at such an exciting time in the label’s history.”

A graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and the University of Southern California, Price began her career in the music business as an attorney in the Legal Affairs department of Warner Music Group where she handled matters of content protection and pursued claims of copyright and trademark infringement. She is a member of the Recording Academy and sits on the board of “Future Hope”– a subset of City of Hope’s Music, Film, and Entertainment Industry group.