Placido Domingo’s Name Removed From Washington Opera’s Young Artist Program

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Plácido Domingo’s name has been removed from the Washington National Opera’s young artist program, the opera house announced Tuesday (March 3).

The decision to remove the legendary tenor’s namesake from the program which he created in 2002, follows an independent investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (the main union that represents opera performers) found that Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity” including sexually harassing women while holding senior positions at the company between 1996-2011.

A second investigation is still ongoing at the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo was general director from 2003-2019. He resigned in October of last year in the wake of multiple highly publicized sexual assault allegations against him.